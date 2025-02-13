23,365 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,365 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,033,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $16,490,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 379.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,859 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10,997.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,167,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after buying an additional 787,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Melius raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

