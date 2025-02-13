3,099 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Brinker International by 2,612.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 566,894 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,145.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 416,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,038,000 after buying an additional 382,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 55.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 618,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,351,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,611,000.

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $192.21.

Insider Activity

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $1,253,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,259.20. This trade represents a 21.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.18.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

