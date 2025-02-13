3,500 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 65.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at $243,195,835.96. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of KRYS opened at $151.32 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $219.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

