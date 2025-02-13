394 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Spire by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Spire by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Spire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $77,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 2,587 shares in the company, valued at $174,544.89. The trade was a 30.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.61 per share, with a total value of $73,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $178,504.25. This represents a 70.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

