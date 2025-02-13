3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.87.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Melius upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,736.32. This trade represents a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $1,010,438.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,564.70. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,450.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $207,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $222,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 153,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,948,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 418,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,200,000 after buying an additional 39,206 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $148.86 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

