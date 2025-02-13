450 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 64,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

