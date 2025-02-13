5,575 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 18,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MC opened at $76.03 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.