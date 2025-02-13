6,600 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDU. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6,842.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

