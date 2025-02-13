Accel Wealth Management Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accel Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,751,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $822,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 36,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $228.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

