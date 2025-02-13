Advisory Resource Group Acquires 108 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 635,776 shares of company stock worth $231,335,112. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $336.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 164.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

