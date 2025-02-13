AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,351 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.9% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $374,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 141,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

