Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 5,800.0% in January

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 5,800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aker ASA Price Performance
AKAAF stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. Aker ASA has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $49.65.
Aker ASA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aker ASA
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.