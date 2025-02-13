Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 5,800.0% in January

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 5,800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aker ASA Price Performance

AKAAF stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. Aker ASA has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Get Aker ASA alerts:

Aker ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.