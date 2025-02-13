Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $336.51 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.68 and a 200-day moving average of $306.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 164.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,776 shares of company stock valued at $231,335,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

