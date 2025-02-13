AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AB. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 740.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 46,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $35.00 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

View Our Latest Report on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.