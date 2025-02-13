Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday.

ALNT stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. Allient has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $436.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Allient by 843.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after buying an additional 1,031,243 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Allient by 23,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 404,505 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Allient during the 4th quarter worth $7,268,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allient by 29.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Allient by 56.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

