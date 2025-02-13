Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 214.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 27.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 12.4 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,286.60. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $207,207.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,856.58. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

