Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Amarin has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $230.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Amarin alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,301,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 838,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.