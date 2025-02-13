American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,924. This trade represents a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. This represents a 8.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,288,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 448,124 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,140.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.