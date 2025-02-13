American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,924. This trade represents a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. This represents a 8.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,288,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 448,124 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,140.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

