AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $694.36 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.