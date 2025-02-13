Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ingersoll Rand FY2024 Earnings

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.9 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $83.72 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

