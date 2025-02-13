Analysts Set Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Price Target at $84.88

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LINE shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lineage from $88.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lineage from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ LINE opened at $56.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82. Lineage has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lineage by 7,466.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Lineage during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

