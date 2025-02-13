Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target at $7.20

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,223,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,011,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,521 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $2,248,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,821,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 1,310,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TIXT opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

