Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target at $7.20

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.20.
TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TIXT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 2.8 %
TIXT opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS International (Cda)
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.