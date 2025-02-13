Analysts Set Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Target Price at $39.17

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPBD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Upbound Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.59%.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,146 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $33,245.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,883.80. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 268.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 374.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

