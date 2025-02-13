Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Anywhere Real Estate to post earnings of ($0.36) per share and revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE:HOUS opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

