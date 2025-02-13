Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,109 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TRP opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $50.37.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

