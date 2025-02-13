Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 628 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Landstar System by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $159.86 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.99 and a 1-year high of $196.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LSTR. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

