Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,060 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of CION Investment worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CION Investment by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 62,365 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 871,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 797,880 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CION Investment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CION opened at $11.81 on Thursday. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $629.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.13.
CION Investment Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CION Investment
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CION Investment
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.