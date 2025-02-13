Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,323,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,351,000 after purchasing an additional 359,838 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,895,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,520,000 after purchasing an additional 517,412 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,881,000 after purchasing an additional 586,545 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,688,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after buying an additional 456,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

