Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $88.93 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

