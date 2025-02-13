Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,851 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

