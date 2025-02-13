Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.68.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.45, for a total transaction of $4,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,126. This represents a 36.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $197.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average of $188.49. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $130.84 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

