Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,334 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $178,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,905. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

