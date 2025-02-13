Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 380.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,154 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 119,362 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Sony Group stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

