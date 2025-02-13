Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $551,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $94.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

