Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $594,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of INDA opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

