Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $629,000 Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AHR opened at $27.40 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -208.33%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

