Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 367.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Victory Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCTR. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

VCTR opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.