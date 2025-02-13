Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTH. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SMTH opened at $25.47 on Thursday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

