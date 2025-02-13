Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $154.84 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at $967,119.12. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

