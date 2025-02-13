Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sila Realty Trust worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sila Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SILA opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sila Realty Trust ( NYSE:SILA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Sila Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

