Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $746,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AON opened at $386.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.26 and its 200-day moving average is $358.47. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $395.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

