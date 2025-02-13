Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 40,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,567,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Humana from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.26.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $259.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.