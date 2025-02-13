Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 245.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after buying an additional 652,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,353,000 after purchasing an additional 390,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

