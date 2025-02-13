Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46,877.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,421 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its position in Clorox by 512.7% during the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 542,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,315,000 after buying an additional 453,624 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 424.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,390,000 after buying an additional 435,971 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 5,442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after buying an additional 268,966 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 265,455 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.21.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

