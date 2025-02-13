Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,665,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,723,000 after buying an additional 3,692,594 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,456,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,207,000 after acquiring an additional 634,843 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,923,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,551,000 after purchasing an additional 513,890 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,273,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,099,000 after purchasing an additional 218,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,939,000 after purchasing an additional 111,769 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

