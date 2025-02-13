Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,279 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in GSK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272,917 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 90.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.92.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

