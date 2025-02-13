Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $540,000 in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 103.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 57,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Cabot by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.51.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBT. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

