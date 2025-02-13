Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $609,000 in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR opened at $36.12 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $234.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

