Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,589,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 104,560 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,293.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 80,839 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,586,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

