Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 354,692.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $471,629,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in AutoZone by 542.8% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,753 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,435.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,302.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,190.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,680.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3,484.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $32.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

